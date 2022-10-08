78th Wildlife Week | Culmination function held at Hokersar

The ‘Wildlife Week-2022’ was observed from 2nd to 8th of October with an aim to raise awareness among all stakeholders especially school going children about importance of Wetlands and the flora/fauna therein.

Students of all schools who participated in week-long events were present at the function. Speaking on the occasion, Range Officer, Wildlife Protection Range, Lakes congratulated all the stakeholders especially students of different schools for smooth conduct of week long campaign/Cleanliness drive which involved mass efforts of approximately 1000 students belonging to different schools.