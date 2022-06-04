80 kanals of encroached State, Kahcharie land retrieved in Srinagar areas

Srinagar, June 4: District Administration Srinagar today undertook anti-encroachment drive in all Tehsils of the District and retrieved over 80 Kanals of State/Kahcharie land at prime locations.
The anti-encroachment teams of Revenue and Police Officers/ Officials headed by respective Tehsildars of Srinagar District conducted an anti-encroachment drive in Tehsil Eidgah, Pantha Chowk, South Srinagar, Shalteng, Chanapora and North Tehsil of the District.
An official statement said 14 kanals of land was retrieved at K P Bagh, Rajbagh area in Tehsil South of the district, 20 Kanals in Pantha Chowk tehsil, 5 kanals in Nowgam area in Chanpora Tehsil.
Similarly, in Tehsil North of the District over 17 kanals of land was retrieved in Gupt Ganga area under Harwan Nayabat.
While in Eidgah Tehsil of the District, more than 22 kanals of State was retrieved including 12 kanals at prime locations of Dr Ali Jan Road and 10 kanals at Estate Sangam area.
Speaking about the anti-encroachment drive undertaken to preserve Government land, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Aijaz Asad said anti-encroachment drives will continue in other parts of the district to retrieve entire State and Kahcharai lands encroached by the land grabbers. He said involvement in land encroachment will be dealt with sternly as per the law.
The DC sought cooperation of the general public in its action against encroachments and also warned of action under CrPC in matters of encroachment on State/kahcharie lands.
The DC also asked encroachers over State/Kacharie land to voluntarily relinquish the illegal possession else action as warranted under law shall be taken against them, besides retrieval of all such land will be taken by district administration.
Lauding efforts of all Tehsildars and their teams, the DC asked them to continue the anti-encroachment drives in their respective jurisdictions with added zeal and dedication so that all State/Kahcharie land is retrieved. He also asked them to activate their field staff for keeping proper check on each patch of Government land so that it is not encroached.
Meanwhile, the local people of these areas applauded the District Administration for removal of illegal possession on land and appealed for further action against all such encroachments.