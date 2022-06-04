80 kanals of encroached State, Kahcharie land retrieved in Srinagar areas

Srinagar, June 4: District Administration Srinagar today undertook anti-encroachment drive in all Tehsils of the District and retrieved over 80 Kanals of State/Kahcharie land at prime locations.

The anti-encroachment teams of Revenue and Police Officers/ Officials headed by respective Tehsildars of Srinagar District conducted an anti-encroachment drive in Tehsil Eidgah, Pantha Chowk, South Srinagar, Shalteng, Chanapora and North Tehsil of the District.