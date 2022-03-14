9 houses gutted at Sheikh Hamza Colony in Batamaloo

Srinagar, Mar 14: Nine houses were gutted in overnight blaze at Sheikh Hamza Colony in Batamaloo area here rendering 24 families homeless.
Reports said fire started from a house and spread to adjoining structures. Locals and firemen launched rescue operation.
A witness said that in addition to damages to properties many firemen were injured.
“There was chaos as some residents were pushing firemen to douse off the flames of their respective house first. All belongings of these families were damaged in the blaze,” said Mushtaq Ahmed, a local.
“Multiple families were living in single house which made it worse. Over 24 families were residing in these houses have been rendered homeless,” said an official.
Officials from Fire and Emergency Department said as they got information about fire, they rushed fire tenders to the spot.
“The locality is congested and the fire and emergency department made it a priority to stop it from spreading. Some of the houses were damaged by water but luckily there was no loss of life,” said the official.
An official from Batamaloo Police station said that three firemen received burn injuries.
“At least nine houses were gutted in the incident. In addition to that, 4 houses were damaged due to water. The fire started at around 11 30 pm on Sunday and after the efforts by the F&E department fire was bought into control. At least 24 families were living in these houses who have been rendered homeless. There was no loss of life reported,” said the official.
Meanwhile, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad, the officers of District Administration, Srinagar visited Sheikh Hamza Colony to provide immediate ex-gratia relief/assistance to fire victims whose residential houses were damaged in a massive fire incident on Monday.
An official statement said the officers team expressed sympathy with the affected families on loss of property and provided immediate ex-gratia relief/assistance in the form of 105 blankets, 63 mattresses, 63 bed sheets and 21 kitchen sets, in addition, Rs 105000 were also provided to all 21 affected families each Rs 5000 out of Red Cross as interim relief.
Meanwhile, fire also broke out at Abi Nowpora area of the District on Monday in which one house comprising three families also got gutted.
The team of District Administration also visited the spot and provided an ex-gratia relief/assistance in the form of 15 blankets, 9 mattresses, 9-bed sheets and 3 kitchen sets, besides Rs 15000 were also provided to all three affected families each Rs 5000 out of Red Cross.
The Deputy Commissioner has also sanctioned Rs 7.26 lakh in favour of the affected fire victims whose houses were damaged in separate fire incidents at Hamza Colony Batamaloo and Abi Nowpora in the District.