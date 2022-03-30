9 shops gutted at Zaina Kadal

Locals said fire started at 12.30 am from a shop at Gadyiar area of Zaina Kadal and soon spread to adjacent shops. Officials said that fire tenders from the nearest fire stations rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

“This is a congested locality and within no time fire speared engulfed many shops. This is not the first such incident in the locality as Downtown area is prone to such incidents due to closely packed residential and commercial structures. These shopkeepers lost their livelihood in the blaze,” said a trader.