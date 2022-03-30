9 shops gutted at Zaina Kadal

Srinagar, Mar 30: At least nine shops were gutted in a fire incident at Zaina Kadal area in Downtown here.
Locals said fire started at 12.30 am from a shop at Gadyiar area of Zaina Kadal and soon spread to adjacent shops. Officials said that fire tenders from the nearest fire stations rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.
“This is a congested locality and within no time fire speared engulfed many shops. This is not the first such incident in the locality as Downtown area is prone to such incidents due to closely packed residential and commercial structures. These shopkeepers lost their livelihood in the blaze,” said a trader.
A police official from the concerned police station said that the shopkeepers whose shops were gutted have been identified as Abdul Majeed, Muhammad Ashraf Khaki, Fayaz Ahmed Mahajan, Obaid Ahmed Gagroo, Latief Ahmed Bisati, Abdul Rashid Gagroo, Mehraj-ud-Din, Tariq Ahmed and Mumtaz Ahmed.
“The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. It looks like short-circuit has caused the fire. In the incident, nine shops were involved. 3 among these were partially damaged while six were completely damaged,” said the official.
Meanwhile, the residents and the trade community decried delay in construction of the proposed fire station at Maharaj Gunj.
Nazir Ahmed Shah president Shehar-e-Khaas Trader’s Coordination Committee said that the area is congested and is without a fire station for years. He said that despite identifying the land for construction of new fire station, there was no progress in the project.
“These shopkeepers lost their livelihood and are left to fend for themselves. The fire station in our vicinity of Downtown was moved out years back but the construction of a new fire station was never stated. Our lives and property are at risk as the fire incidents keep happening. We appeal to the district administration to resolve this issue and also provide all the financial assistance to those who lost shops in the blaze,” Shah said.
To mention, in January, a woman was killed and two other people injured in a devastating fire incident in Downtown’s Aali Kadal.
Meanwhile, the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (Inc) has expressed sorrow over the fire incident at Zaina Kadal, Srinagar.
President Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad demanded immediate relief for the fire victims. “J&K Government should give full support, rehabilitation, and relief to the affected shopkeepers,” he said.
The Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries- Kashmir (CCIK) expressed deep grief over the incident. CCIK President Tariq Rashid Ghani visited the shops at Zaina Kadal and assured full support to the shopkeepers. He assured that the immediate compensation and rehabilitation of the shopkeepers will be taken up with the higher authorities.
Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Wednesday expressed anguish over the fire incident.
Expressing grief over the incident, Sagar asked the district administration to come to the rescue of those affected with adequate compensation. He impressed upon the concerned revenue department to assess the losses incurred by the affected at the earliest so that the amount of compensation is worked out and distributed forthwith as well. Sagar also implored the administration to assist the affected traders in the reconstruction of their shops by providing them with building materials at subsidised rates. He also contacted the district administration and impressed upon them to reach out to affected with adequate compensation and relief.