9-year-old girl charred to death in houseboat blaze

“We were sleeping. Around 2 am we heard hue and cry. As we saw adjacent houseboat on fire, we rushed to provide help. Police also came to help but the blaze engulfed the whole houseboat and the girl could not be saved,” said a local.

Emotional scenes were witnessed as the parents and other family members were mourning death of the girl. The locals alleged that due to lack of Fire and Emergency Station in the vicinity, their lives and properties are at risk.