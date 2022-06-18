9th Edition of Srinagar Craft Safari held

Srinagar, June 18: The Department of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir today continued the Craft Safari post recognition of Srinagar as the UNESCO creative city in the field of Craft and Folk Art in the ninth edition.
The team of the officers from the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Intellectuals, Academic Scholars, Journalists, Tour operators, Students and people from other fields completed today’s safari defying the rains in the Zadibal area of Srinagar City. The Safari started from Jalali House Donipark Zadibal.
The team continued the 9th edition of the much-anticipated safari to the work places of Bashir Ahmad Jan, Showkat Ali, Suhail Abbas, Altaf Hussain, Mohammad Shafi Dar, Mohammad Afzal Bhatoo, Abdul Majeed Dar and Mohammad Akhtar Mir which run the units of Sozni, Pashmina Weaving, Carpet Washing, Carpet Rafugari, Sozni Embroidery, Carpet Weaving, Paper Pulp and Paper Machie, respectively in the adjoining areas of Zadibal belt of Srinagar.
After traversing the lanes and by-lanes amid heavy rainfall the team then concluded the Safari by visiting the Imam Barda to see the marvellous combination of Kahatmaband with paper machie work on it.
Speaking on peripheries of the safari, the Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir Tariq Ahmad Zargar characterised the artisans of Kashmir as versatile with diverse skills considering the fact that Srinagar city known for its cultural heritage.