9th Edition of Srinagar Craft Safari held

The team of the officers from the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Intellectuals, Academic Scholars, Journalists, Tour operators, Students and people from other fields completed today’s safari defying the rains in the Zadibal area of Srinagar City. The Safari started from Jalali House Donipark Zadibal.

The team continued the 9th edition of the much-anticipated safari to the work places of Bashir Ahmad Jan, Showkat Ali, Suhail Abbas, Altaf Hussain, Mohammad Shafi Dar, Mohammad Afzal Bhatoo, Abdul Majeed Dar and Mohammad Akhtar Mir which run the units of Sozni, Pashmina Weaving, Carpet Washing, Carpet Rafugari, Sozni Embroidery, Carpet Weaving, Paper Pulp and Paper Machie, respectively in the adjoining areas of Zadibal belt of Srinagar.