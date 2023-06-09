AAI introduces Drop and Go facility at Srinagar Airport

The vehicle checking, baggage checking and personal frisking is a time consuming process and this results in delays to the passengers seeking entry to the airport, he noted. “Hassles are increasing to such an extent that we have to often advise the passengers to come to the airport four hours in advance so that they do not miss their flights,” he said, adding, “Despite such precautions there are frequent complaints that passengers are still missing their flights.”

However, he said there would be no such delays and hassles with the introduction of the facility. “We have introduced a Drop and Go facility at the entry to the Airport. Our esteemed passengers can leave their vehicles at the drop gate, and the vehicles can go back to the city,” he said, adding, “The passengers will then directly put their baggage on x-ray and after screening can board our e-carts stationed at Drop Gate.”