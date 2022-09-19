Aakash Institute Srinagar holds felicitation ceremony for NEET toppers

Srinagar, Sep 19: The Aakash Institute Srinagar organised a felicitation ceremony for its top performing students in NEET 2022 and the previous years’ NEET toppers.
The event was graced among others by Tassaduq Hussain Mir, Director School Education and Dr. Naveed Nazir Shah, HOD Chest Disease Hospital.
At the onset, Junaid Yousuf, Center Director, Aakash Institute addressed the audience by taking them through the journey of the past nine years, since the establishment of the Institute. Junaid Yousuf emphasised the need for constant evolution to improve academics. The various initiatives that the institute has undertaken were highlighted.
Tasadduq then felicitated the previous year’s toppers. While addressing the audience Tassaduq said that achievements are relative and that goals keep evolving as a person progresses in life. He also said that competitive exams are not the end of it “all and students shouldn’t get demotivated even if they don’t make it through as there are other opportunities out there.”
Dr. Naveed felicitated this year's NEET toppers including Hazik Parvez who scored 710/720 and All India Rank 10 and the girl topper in J&K, Simrah Sikandar who scored 670/720. Dr. Naveed while addressing the audience shared his own story and stressed hard work which eventually pays off and advised the students to keep learning.