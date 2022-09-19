Aakash Institute Srinagar holds felicitation ceremony for NEET toppers

The event was graced among others by Tassaduq Hussain Mir, Director School Education and Dr. Naveed Nazir Shah, HOD Chest Disease Hospital.

At the onset, Junaid Yousuf, Center Director, Aakash Institute addressed the audience by taking them through the journey of the past nine years, since the establishment of the Institute. Junaid Yousuf emphasised the need for constant evolution to improve academics. The various initiatives that the institute has undertaken were highlighted.