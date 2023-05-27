Aali Kadal residents seek repairs of damaged surface drain

Srinagar, May 27: The residents of Mulchimar Aali Kadal area in Downtown Saturday complained against lack of repairs of damaged surface drain in the area.
They said the drains in the area are in need of proper repairs for better flow of household waste water. The locals alleged that development of Downtown has been neglected. They said visibly the "main focus of the administration is on uptown areas only".
The residents through social activist Arshad Dijoo complained to the Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation Ather Aamir Khan.
"The residents of Mulchimar Aali Kadal approached me with a request to put their civic demands before the administration. Precisely the Aali Kadal residents seek immediate repairs of their surface drains which as per them require immediate attention" Dijoo wrote to the Commissioner SMC.
"They say that their surface drainage network is in a bad shape and require renovation work. As per them, the said drainage network need proper masonry works at scores of points for better flow of the household waste water," Dijoo concluded.
Meanwhile Dijoo said that he forwarded the grievance to the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar for their immediate cognisance.