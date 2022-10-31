Abdul Rashid Malik appointed as senior AAG in Srinagar wing of HC

Srinagar, Oct 31: Former District and Sessions Judge Abdul Rashid Malik has been appointed as Senior Additional Advocate General (AAG) in the Srinagar wing of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh.
The appointment has been made for a period of one year.
“The appointment shall be governed by the terms and conditions as envisaged in Government Order No. 1906-LD(A) of 2015 dated June 22, 2015, Government Order No. 2327-LD(A) of 2017 dated June 16,2017, Government Order No. 2328-LD(A) of 2017 dated June 16, 2017 and Government Order No. 3378-LD(A) of 2019 dated September 16, 2019 and other orders in this behalf for a period of one year which shall be extended subject to satisfactory performance of the Advocate,” read an order issued by the Secretary J&K Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Achal Sethi.
As per order, the appointment of senior AAG will be subject to orders passed in WP(C) PIL No. 6 of 2021, titled Sushil Chandel Vs Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and others.
“In terms of Administrative Council decision No. 35/4/2021 dated March 10, 2021 read with Government Order No. 1678-JK(LD) of 2021 dated March 24, 2021, the Law Officer shall submit the information of cases on daily basis through Director Litigation Kashmir and fortnightly to the Department of Law, Justice and PA on a devised proforma GC-I and GC-II and shall also furnish weekly/department wise advance list of cases on each Friday or Saturday as the case may be on a devised proforma GC-III,” Law Secretary directed.