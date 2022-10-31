Abdul Rashid Malik appointed as senior AAG in Srinagar wing of HC

The appointment has been made for a period of one year.

“The appointment shall be governed by the terms and conditions as envisaged in Government Order No. 1906-LD(A) of 2015 dated June 22, 2015, Government Order No. 2327-LD(A) of 2017 dated June 16,2017, Government Order No. 2328-LD(A) of 2017 dated June 16, 2017 and Government Order No. 3378-LD(A) of 2019 dated September 16, 2019 and other orders in this behalf for a period of one year which shall be extended subject to satisfactory performance of the Advocate,” read an order issued by the Secretary J&K Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Achal Sethi.