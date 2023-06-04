Absence of overhead footbridge outside Children’s Hospital at Bemina poses risk to pedestrians

In March, two persons died after being hit by an ambulance near the Children’s Hospital at Bemina. In the same month, an elderly lady was killed after being hit by an unidentified biker outside the hospital.

Parents and attendants recount the daily challenges they face while escorting young children across the road.

“Absence of an overhead footbridge leaves us with no safe option but to navigate through a high-traffic area, increasing the risk of accidents and potential tragedies,” some of the attendants told Greater Kashmir.