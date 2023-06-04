Absence of overhead footbridge outside Children’s Hospital at Bemina poses risk to pedestrians

Srinagar, June 4: Absence of an overhead footbridge outside the Children’s Hospital at Bemina here is posing risk of accidents to pedestrians especially attendants on the busy route.
The problem is compounded by fast-moving vehicles including tippers. Besides lack of zebra crossing or traffic signal leaves pedestrians with no option but to cross the busy road.
In March, two persons died after being hit by an ambulance near the Children’s Hospital at Bemina. In the same month, an elderly lady was killed after being hit by an unidentified biker outside the hospital.
Parents and attendants recount the daily challenges they face while escorting young children across the road.
“Absence of an overhead footbridge leaves us with no safe option but to navigate through a high-traffic area, increasing the risk of accidents and potential tragedies,” some of the attendants told Greater Kashmir.
They expressed concerns that in critical situations, the delay in crossing the road could result in the loss of a patient’s life.
In addition, the lack of proper infrastructure hinders the timely arrival of ambulances during emergencies.
Currently, ambulances have to make a two-kilometer U-turn ahead of the hospital, causing delays and potentially risking the lives of patients, especially children in critical conditions.
Manzoor Ahmad, an attendant whose child was recently admitted to the hospital, expressed his frustration, saying that the authorities have not taken this matter seriously.
He emphasized that the absence of a footbridge near hospitals is a negligent oversight and urged the government to construct one urgently.
Dr Nazir Hussain Choudhary, Medical Superintendent, Children Hospital Bemina told Greater Kashmir they have already sent a representation highlighting the urgent need for an overhead bridge near the hospital.
“We have received many complaints from people. We have already informed the district administration about this issue. This matter has been taken up by the district administration. Soon, this problem will be solved,” he added.
Dr Choudhary expressed optimism that the problem will be resolved soon.
Earlier, Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Bhupinder Kumar also had stated that a footbridge near Children’s Hospital would be constructed soon to prevent accidents.
However, Chief Engineer, R&B department, Rafiq Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that the road outside the Children hospital is a highway and they cannot violate the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways guidelines.
However, he said that there is a problem for ambulances in case of emergency. “The department will definitely find some alternatives for the smooth movement of ambulances. But we cannot construct a number of footbridges on that stretch. We cannot even have a cut on that stretch as there will be more accidents,” he said.