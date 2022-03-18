Absence of parking lots in old Srinagar results in traffic mess

Srinagar, Mar 18: Absence of parking lots in Srinagar's Downtown has caused a traffic mess. Local residents said failure of authorities to create separate parking zones was causing frequent traffic jams. The business community remains particularly riled as the areas like Maharaj Gunj, Nowhatta, Aali Kadal, Bohri-Kadal, Rajouri Kadal and Gojwara lack parking spaces. "The roads are already narrow and people are forced to park vehicles on the roadside creating traffic jams. Both the customer and the shop owner face issues due to lack of any designated space to park vehicles," said Tariq Ahmed, a shopkeeper at Bohri Kadal.
A delegation of the Gojwara Traders Federation told Greater Kashmir that the lack of parking space has been a major issue in the area and they have been taking up the matter with the administration for several years. Ayaz Zehageer from Downtown's Beopar Mandal trade community said that for years there has been no headway on the issue of creation of parking zones in Downtown. "Through our organisation, we have raised the issue several times but no step has been taken so far. Downtown is the hub of trade, art, and culture in Srinagar, but the basic facility like parking zone has also not been created. Arguments are witnessed between commuters on parking issues on daily basis. The footfall of customers has decreased as people don't want to remain stuck in traffic jams which have affected our trade," Zehgeer said.
Local residents said that essential service vehicles find it hard to navigate on downtown roads as vehicles remain parked on the roadside which triggers traffic jams. “At times ambulances, fire tenders, and other essential service vehicles get stuck in traffic jams. If parking space will be available, people won’t be forced to park on roads,” Umar Mushtaq, a resident of Nowhatta said.
An official from Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) said the lack of land was a major hurdle in creation of parking zones in Downtown.
“Different departments of Srinagar district are putting their efforts to create various parking zones in the downtown. The issue has been majorly about the unavailability of land. The parking zones are to be created in Downtown which is very congested which is why it has been a little difficult," said the official.