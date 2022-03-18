Absence of parking lots in old Srinagar results in traffic mess

A delegation of the Gojwara Traders Federation told Greater Kashmir that the lack of parking space has been a major issue in the area and they have been taking up the matter with the administration for several years. Ayaz Zehageer from Downtown's Beopar Mandal trade community said that for years there has been no headway on the issue of creation of parking zones in Downtown. "Through our organisation, we have raised the issue several times but no step has been taken so far. Downtown is the hub of trade, art, and culture in Srinagar, but the basic facility like parking zone has also not been created. Arguments are witnessed between commuters on parking issues on daily basis. The footfall of customers has decreased as people don't want to remain stuck in traffic jams which have affected our trade," Zehgeer said.

Local residents said that essential service vehicles find it hard to navigate on downtown roads as vehicles remain parked on the roadside which triggers traffic jams. “At times ambulances, fire tenders, and other essential service vehicles get stuck in traffic jams. If parking space will be available, people won’t be forced to park on roads,” Umar Mushtaq, a resident of Nowhatta said.