Academic arrangement Nursing staff at SKIMS demand pending wages, extension

Srinagar, Nov 21: The Nursing staff at SKIMS have demanded release of their pending wages and extension in their services.
A delegation of nursing staff told Greater Kashmir that they were initially appointed for a period of six months which was extended to a further six months completing one year tenure.
“After this, the administration verbally directed us to continue for further six months and hence our wages for the same are pending for the period. We approached the hospital administration for future directions but they verbally informed us that there will be no extension,” said a nursing staff member.
We are requesting the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Secretary to intervene in the matter and ascertain why our services are being discontinued.
“We also came to know that they are further advertising Academic arrangements for Nursing staff rather than extending our services. We have worked with dedication but this is what we are given in return,” they added.