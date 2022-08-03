ACB arrests tehsildar, clerk for accepting bribe

Srinagar, Aug 3: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) trapped and arrested Majid Choudhary, Tehsildar, Pantha Chowk and his clerk while accepting Rs 1.20 lakh bribe as first installment for issuance or revenue records
According to a press note, ACB said it received a written complaint, alleging therein that the tehsildar and his office clerk Peer Waseem Ahmad are demanding Rs 1.61 Lakh as bribe for issuing the revenue records in favour of the complainant.
The complainant pleaded for justice and the duo officials settled that bribe amount be paid in installments and asked the complainants to pay Rs 1.20 lakh as first installment. However, before paying the bribe amount to the accused persons, the complainants approached before Anti Corruption Bureau for taking legal action against the accused public servants under law.
On receipt of the complaint Case FIR No. 32/2022 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 r/w 120-B IPC was registered at Police Station ACB Srinagar and investigation was taken up. During the course of investigation a trap team constituted. The team laid a successful trap and caught red-handed Tehsildar and his office clerk while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of Rs 1.20 lakh from the complainant as first instalment of Rs 1.61 Lakh. They were arrested on the spot by the ACB team. The official vehicle JK01AL 8277 (Bolero) used by the duo for accepting bribe was also seized by the ACB. The bribe money was also recovered from their possession in presence of independent witnesses. Subsequently, searches were carried out at different locations associated with the accused.