ACB arrests tehsildar, clerk for accepting bribe

According to a press note, ACB said it received a written complaint, alleging therein that the tehsildar and his office clerk Peer Waseem Ahmad are demanding Rs 1.61 Lakh as bribe for issuing the revenue records in favour of the complainant.

The complainant pleaded for justice and the duo officials settled that bribe amount be paid in installments and asked the complainants to pay Rs 1.20 lakh as first installment. However, before paying the bribe amount to the accused persons, the complainants approached before Anti Corruption Bureau for taking legal action against the accused public servants under law.