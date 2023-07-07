Accelerate pace of projects: Div Com

The Div Com was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Aijaz Assad; Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL), Athar Amir Khan and other officers of SSCL and various line departments besides the concerned contractors.

During the visit, the Div Com undertook tour of various project sites of Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) including Redevelopment of Lal Chowk, Upgradation of Ghanta Ghar, Improvement and Upgradation of Batamaloo Moominabad Road, Improvement and Upgradation of Batamaloo Qamarwari Road, Upgradation of Gole Market Srinagar into High Street and Jehlum Riverfront Development Right and Left Bank.