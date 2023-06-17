‘Accelerate pace of Srinagar Smart City works’ | Upcoming River Front, Srinagar Plaza a major future attraction in Srinagar: Chief Secretary

The CS highlighted the need for connecting all the houseboats with the STPs. He directed for utilizing the 36 MLD capacity of Sewage Treatment optimally and connect all the 900 houseboats in the lake with the Sewage lines forthwith. The CS also examined the works for upgradation and redevelopment of Nisha Bagh precinct including allied road works, pathways, plaza, wooden deck and landscaping of its surroundings including that of the development of Shalimar canal.

The CS was informed that the development of the footpath including its finishing, cycle tracks, green spaces, landscaping and undergrounding of electrical cables etc is the part of the project at Foreshore Road. The project is to be completed at a cost of Rs 32.50 Cr. The CS was assured by the executing agencies that they are committed to complete all these projects at the earliest. They apprised him that they would enhance the pace of work on each site. They further said that they shall work day in and day out for meeting all the deadlines set by him during the visit.