Accused arrested in Soura incident: Police

Srinagar, Apr 2: Police on Saturday said that no complaint regarding rape of a minor girl at Soura has been registered against a particular teacher who has been arrested.
“The girl’s family lodged complaint about suspected molestation. There is certain news going on in social media about rape of the minor girl. It is clarified that no such incident happened. Two days ago, there was a complaint lodged by a family about suspected molestation of a minor girl, wherein Srinagar police lodged FIR under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act. The accused was also arrested immediately,” police said in a statement.
“Further, there was no complaint of rape by family of members of minor girl, which was corroborated by medical examination as well. Some unscrupulous elements are trying to give this incident a communal colour by giving motivated statements with intention to create communal divide. Public is requested not to pay heed to such rumours,” the statement added.