Acid attack aftermath|Authorities crack whip on unregulated sale of acid in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 8: Authorities today conducted raids in various areas here and sealed 13 shops for selling acid in violation of rules in the summer capital.
The raids were conducted in the aftermath of acid attack on a girl here recently. The teams detected violations at 13 places and action under law was taken against violators.
“Inspections were conducted on around 60 premises involved in stocking acid for business. 13 premises have been sealed,” said an official.
The drive was launched on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Muhammad AijazAsad in pursuant to the directions of Supreme Court of India regarding sale acid, corresive substances in all Tehsils of the City including Eidgah, Shalteng, Panthachowk, South Srinagar, Chanapora and North Tehsil of the District.
During the drive as many as 13 shops were sealed for violating the Supreme Court directions besides selling distilled water/acid without licence. Some shopkeepers had not also maintained the inventory register for its sale, an official statement said.
As per Supreme Court ruling, buyers can sell chemicals only after customers show their government-issued photo identity proof and purpose of purchase.
The law makes it mandatory for a seller to record the sale details and submit them with the local police within three days along with disclosing all stocks to the local sub-divisional magistrate within 15 days.
Failing to do so could lead to a fine of Rs 50,000. Moreover, as per the direction, acid should not be sold to anyone below 18 years of age.
District Magistrate Srinagar said all strict measures are being taken by the Administration to tackle this crime and all measures will be taken to prevent such heinous crime in the society. “Acid attack is an assault on collective conscience of the society,” the DM said.
The Surveillance Task Force head and Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Syed HaniefBalkhi on Monday had directed officials to seal premises and book individuals who are found selling or storing acid in violation of guidelines.
Balkhi had issued the directions while chairing first meeting of Surveillance Task Force set up by district administration to regulate the sale of acid in district.
“Acid attacks have been recognized as a specific crime and two sections 326A and 326B were inserted in Indian Penal Code by the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Act in 2013. Further, the Supreme Court has issued several guidelines for the sale and storage of acid,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Syed HaniefBalkhi told Greater Kashmir.
He added that to avoid any misuse of acid, the district administration is implementing guidelines issued by Supreme Court in this regard.
‘Acids are utilised in numerous industries and trades and also at individual households for batteries due to which it is not possible to completely ban its sales. But regulation of acid sales is must to avoid its falling into unscrupulous hands,” he said.
In 2014, J&K The Poisons (Possession and Sale) Rules came into effect under the Poisons Act, 1974 to regulate sale of acid and other corrosive substances.
“The rules include, inter alia, the form of acids that can be stored and sold, issue of licenses, procurement by individuals, educational and research institutions, hospitals, industries, Government Departments and departments of Public Sector Undertakings,” Balkhi said.
“The list of poisons supplied in the schedule to the Rules 2014 declares certain acids as poisons and their sales and possession have to be regulated in accordance with the Poisons Act, 1974,” he added.