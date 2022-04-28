Srinagar

Acid attack victim appointed as Standing Counsel for district Srinagar

An order has been issued by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, in this regard.
Acid attack victim appointed as Standing Counsel for district Srinagar
Representational ImageFile
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Apr 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government Thursday appointed Advocate, Sehar Nazir, an acid attack victim, as Standing Counsel for District Srinagar.

An order vide number 2156-JK (LD) of 2022 issued by Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, in this regard, as per news agency GNS, reads, “In a significant move towards ensuring empowerment of victims of crime against women and providing equal opportunities of Growth, Rehabilitation and Development to an acid attack victim and carving out a respectable place in a society, the Government has appointed Ms. Sehar Nazir, Advocate, an acid attack victim as Standing Counsel for defending Government cases.

Acid attack victim appointed as Standing Counsel for district Srinagar

Related Stories

No stories found.