Acid attack victim appointed as Standing Counsel for district Srinagar

An order vide number 2156-JK (LD) of 2022 issued by Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, in this regard, as per news agency GNS, reads, “In a significant move towards ensuring empowerment of victims of crime against women and providing equal opportunities of Growth, Rehabilitation and Development to an acid attack victim and carving out a respectable place in a society, the Government has appointed Ms. Sehar Nazir, Advocate, an acid attack victim as Standing Counsel for defending Government cases.