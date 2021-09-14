Action Plan finalised for implementation, monitoring of NCAP in Srinagar

Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Athar Aamir Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Khurshid Ahmad, Regional Director, Pollution Control Committee Kashmir, Rafi Ahmad Bhat, Chief Sanitation Officer, SMC, Nazir Ahmad Baba, Consultant under NCAP, DrShabir, Scientist-B, Pollution Control Committee, Mohammad Sultan and other concerned were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, a threadbare discussion was held on various aspects under Action Plan for implementation and monitoring of National Clean Air programme (NCAP) including procurement of Dusting and Vacuum Cleaning Vehicles for regular cleaning of road dust, Jet Washer Water Spraying of roads, establishment of Water Fountains, installation of Clean Air Towers and installation of Air Quality Monitoring system for North City.

The meeting was informed that a City Action Plan of Rs 5 crore has been formulated for the current year to improve Air Quality Index (AQI) in Srinagar district. On the occasion, the DDC said that the main objective of the NCA Programme is to adopt modern technology based mechanisms for strengthening the air quality monitoring network, reducing vehicular/industrial emissions, identifying major causes of air pollution and increasing public awareness.

He stressed the Officers to put in extra efforts so that the Air Quality Index is brought down to below 50 against the present level.

The DDC said Central Government has launched National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) as a long-term, time-bound, national level strategy to tackle the air pollution problem across the country in a comprehensive manner with targets to achieve 20 percent to 30 percent reduction in particulate matter concentrations by 2024 keeping 2017 as the base year for the comparison of concentration.

He said improving quality of air is paramount for larger public benefit and all possible measures will be taken for the purpose. He called for collective effort to monitor quality of air to ensure desired air quality in Srinagar.

The DDC further called for increasing Green Cover in Srinagar City, besides other measures to improve air quality.

Regarding installation of Clean Air Towers, the DC directed the Officers to incorporate locations of crowded places where Clean Air Towers will be installed to augment and evolve effective and proficient ambient air quality monitoring network across the City besides, to meet the prescribed annual average ambient air quality standards at all locations in a stipulated time frame.