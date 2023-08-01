Action Plan finalised for SSR of Municipal Electoral Roll-2023

Srinagar, Aug 1: The Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, who is also the District Election Officer (DEO) Monday chaired a meeting to review preparations for Special Summary Revision (SSR) of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs)/Srinagar Municipal Corporation electoral roll and finalise action plan for smooth conduct of SSR in the district.
At the outset, the DEO took a detailed review of the Action Plan for smooth and successful conduct of the Electoral Roll Revision of the Urban Local Body (ULB) to register all eligible electorates in all 08 Assembly segments of the Srinagar District. He also discussed the steps required to update and finalise the Municipal Electoral Rolls in the district.
Speaking on the occasion, the DEO emphasised the EROs, AEROs and other officials of District Election Authority to put in coordinated efforts to ensure the exercise for Electoral Roll Revision regarding ULB is conducted in all the eight Assembly Constituencies of the district as per laid guidelines of Election Authority.