Action Plan of Rs 33 Cr under NCAP finalised in Srinagar

The meeting finalised Rs 33 crore Action Plan under NCAP to reduce PM 10 levels by 2025 to improve Air Quality Index in Srinagar District.

Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Athar Amir Khan was present on the occasion. During the meeting, a threadbare discussion was held on various aspects and components incorporated under the Rs 33.0 crore Action Plan for implementation and monitoring of the National Clean Air Programme including conducting mass plantation, construction of water fountains, holding of IEC activities and new initiatives in Agriculture sector under Mission life etc.