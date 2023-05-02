Action Plan of Rs 33 Cr under NCAP finalised in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 2: A meeting of District Level Implementation Committee on National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) was today held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here.
The meeting finalised Rs 33 crore Action Plan under NCAP to reduce PM 10 levels by 2025 to improve Air Quality Index in Srinagar District.
Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Athar Amir Khan was present on the occasion. During the meeting, a threadbare discussion was held on various aspects and components incorporated under the Rs 33.0 crore Action Plan for implementation and monitoring of the National Clean Air Programme including conducting mass plantation, construction of water fountains, holding of IEC activities and new initiatives in Agriculture sector under Mission life etc.
At the outset, the DC took a comprehensive review of the Action plans proposed by the Sub Committees constituted for formulating city specific plans for implementation and monitoring of NCAP in Srinagar District.
On the occasion, the meeting decided that Rs 10.0 crore shall be spent on creating Green Zones with Mass plantation across City on Central verges along important junctions of the City including Pandrathen-Athwajan Axis and Panthachowk-Lasjan Axis, Sonwar junction to Shivpora, Haj House complex and Bemina Shalteng axis and other areas would be undertaken.
In addition, Rs 5.0 crores were allocated for vertical plantation at various important locations including flyovers. The meeting also kept Rs 1.50 crore and Rs 1.0 crore for landscaping/development of lawns, walking spaces, pavements and plantation at Government Medical College (GMC) and Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura respectively.
The meeting further kept Rs 4 crore for earthen shoulders along the urban roads. While Rs 2.0 crore were also earmarked for implementation of Mission Life Actions. For providing briquetting Assembly for management of Horticulture waste Rs 1.0 crore has been kept.
Similarly, Rs 3.50 crore were kept for construction of water fountains in different parts of the City including Eidgah and along Sakidafar-Aali Masjid Road Axis under NCAP to reduce the air pollution in the area.
Likewise, Rs 2.50 crore were also earmarked for IEC related activities under NCAP to promote awareness regarding air pollution and measures to attain a better Air Quality Index in the years ahead.
DC asked all line Departments to take proactive actions in implementation of the Action Plans for achieving the desired results under NCAP.