Action Plan reviewed for implementation of ‘Catch the Rain, Save the Water’ initiative

The DC asked the Officers of all line Departments to formulate a holistic plan by May 3, 2023 covering both rural and urban areas with the focus on the central theme of source sustainability. He also asked the concerned to rejuvenate all water bodies in the District under the ongoing Amrit Sarovar project and make dedicated efforts to conserve and preserve water to cater the requirements for the present and future generations.

The DC also asked the Officers to inspect water sources like springs and tube wells which are a source to various drinking water schemes and find the requisite interventions to be taken for their sustainability maintenance and preservation. He also stressed on installation of rooftop rainwater harvesting systems Institutions and other establishments in perseverance of the drinking water.