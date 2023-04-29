Action Plan reviewed for implementation of ‘Catch the Rain, Save the Water’ initiative

Srinagar, Apr 29: In order to review and discuss the Action Plan for implementation and promotion of the "Catch the Rain, Save the Water" initiative for its conservation under Jal Shakti Abhiyan, a meeting was today held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here.
At the outset, the DC held discussions regarding implementation of "Catch the Rain, Save the Water" initiative by the line Departments under Jal Shakti Abhiyan with the central theme "Source Sustainability for Drinking Water" for year 2023.
On the occasion, the DC stressed on making extra efforts for efficient management of water conservation and rain water harvesting, besides fully tapping ground water sources and springs across the District.
The DC asked the Officers of all line Departments to formulate a holistic plan by May 3, 2023 covering both rural and urban areas with the focus on the central theme of source sustainability. He also asked the concerned to rejuvenate all water bodies in the District under the ongoing Amrit Sarovar project and make dedicated efforts to conserve and preserve water to cater the requirements for the present and future generations.
The DC also asked the Officers to inspect water sources like springs and tube wells which are a source to various drinking water schemes and find the requisite interventions to be taken for their sustainability maintenance and preservation. He also stressed on installation of rooftop rainwater harvesting systems Institutions and other establishments in perseverance of the drinking water.
The DC also asked the line Departments to work in close coordination and make dedicated efforts to conserve and preserve water resources. He asked them to motivate the general public to adopt roof water harvesting measures and replicate the same for water conservation.