ADC Srinagar delivers lecture at Amar Singh College

The function was attended by Principal Amar Singh College, Professor Bashir Ahmad Rather; Head of Department Political Science, Prof Arifat Jan; Head of Department Urdu, Kousar Muzammil; Head of Department Media Studies, Prof. Pervaiz Lone; faculty members and students of Department of Public Administration and Department of Political Science.

In his inaugural speech, Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather highlighted the changing nature of administration, especially in the context of technological developments. He stressed that citizen-administration collaboration is the future of governance.