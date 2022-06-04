ADC Srinagar delivers lecture at Amar Singh College

Srinagar, June 4: Department of Public Administration, Amar Singh College, Cluster University Srinagar organised a special lecture on the theme “Changing Nature of District Administration: Opportunities and Challenges” by Faz Lul Haseeb, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar.
The function was attended by Principal Amar Singh College, Professor Bashir Ahmad Rather; Head of Department Political Science, Prof Arifat Jan; Head of Department Urdu, Kousar Muzammil; Head of Department Media Studies, Prof. Pervaiz Lone; faculty members and students of Department of Public Administration and Department of Political Science.
In his inaugural speech, Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather highlighted the changing nature of administration, especially in the context of technological developments. He stressed that citizen-administration collaboration is the future of governance.
Faz Lul Haseeb in his special lecture presented the historical account of the office of District Administration and reflected on the changes and reforms in this institution over the years. He stressed that Deputy Commissioner has to combine the role of a specialist as well as a generalist. He stressed that in public systems management, governance to a large extent is dependent upon the functioning of district administration.
He further stated that this institution while maintaining transparency accountability, and accessibility has to also exhibit behavioural perspective through exploring innovation, technological advancement, ethics, creativity, and altruism.