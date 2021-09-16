‘Adhere to CAB for avoiding any lockdown situation’

The members of various Tourism Bodies/Associations of Kashmir including Hoteliers, Houseboat Owners, Tour and Travel Operators called on the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here today to discuss various issues pertaining to the tourism sector.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Assistant Director Tourism and other concerned officers besides, members of various Tourism Bodies/Associations including Hoteliers, Houseboat Owners, Tour and Travel Operators were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, members of the Tourism Bodies raised several issues before the DC regarding the development of the tourism sector. They also projected several issues confronting Hoteliers, House Boat Owners, Tour and Travel Operators and other people associated with the sector.

The issues raised include regulation of traffic around Dal Lake along Boulevard road and removing illegal roadside vendors so that visiting tourists do not face any inconvenience. The DC gave patient hearing to all the issues raised by them and issued on the spot directions regarding various issues put forth by the tourism stakeholders. He said the tourism industry is the backbone of the economy of Jammu and Kashmir and all possible efforts are being taken to boost the tourism sector so that people associated with it are benefitted.

Meanwhile, DC exhorted upon the stakeholders for strict adherence to Covid Appropriate Behavior for avoiding any lockdown situation.