‘Adhere to COVID Appropriate Behavior’

Srinagar, Feb 4: To ensure adherence to COVID Appropriate Behavior (CAB), the Traders Association Central Lal Chowk
(TACL) today organised a ‘Free Face Masks Distribution’ drive at Lal Chowk
As per the statement issued by the association, the programme was attended by senior police officers, members of the trade association Lal Chowk, and the general public.
Speakers at the programme highlighted the importance of following CAB and SoP’s so that lockdowns can be avoided.
The programme concluded with the distribution of free face masks to the general public in and around Ghanta Ghar.