‘Adherence to CAB, vaccination of staff, students essential for reopening of colleges’

On the occasion, public health experts emphasizing on Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and vaccination to ensure safe reopening of the colleges.

Keeping in view the Covid SOPs, the programme was attended by the Principals of Central, South and North Kashmir Colleges in phase manner.

The highlights of the sensitization programme were the technical sessions conducted by public health experts Dr. Rouf Hussain Rather, In charge of Red Zone & Data Analysis Section and Dr. Umar Nazir In charge IEC Media Cell at the DCCR Kashmir. Through their detailed PowerPoint Presentations, the public health experts explained the ways and methods to maintain CAB and importance of vaccination of staff and students to contain the spread of virus at the campuses.

“Teachers have to themselves be role-models regarding CAB and vaccination and encourage students to be messengers of CAB and vaccination in the society,” they maintained.

The programme was inaugurated on September 9 by Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Abid Hussain. He underscored the need for vaccination of staff and students and strict adherence to CAB to ensure smooth reopening of the Colleges.

Director Colleges J&K Prof. (Dr) Yasmeen Ashai in her address said the teaching community is eager to see college campuses reopen for in-person teaching. Earlier, Principal Amar Singh College, Prof Bashir Ahmad Rather appreciated the government’s efforts for the reopening of colleges and the role of DCCR, Kashmir to facilitate this process. This event is an important step towards that purpose as Principals need to be fully prepared to handle the situation,” he said.