Admin encourages people to watch air show along Dal banks on Sunday

Speaking with Greater Kashmir, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole said “efforts are being made for creating awareness about the show, so that maximum number of people can watch it”.

“We are keen that more and more people can watch the show. The entire stretch of Boulevard Road, especially Nehru Park and all Mughal Gardens are vantage points for people to watch this show” said Pole.

The Div Com said a large number of people have expressed their desire to participate in the exhibition which is a part of this show.

Meanwhile, there would be presence of 300 students each during the main function and rehearsal day of the show, the Div Com said.

Pole said in order to create awareness among school children about the air show, CEO Mission Youth has been directed to ensure the presence of trainee pilots, who would be seated in between the school children.

“Besides, the introduction of these trainee pilots shall be done during the show" Pole said.

As per officials, CEO Mission Youth J&K has also been asked to install hoardings at prominent locations in Srinagar in consultation with Commissioner SMC"

Officials said the Tourism Department will make arrangements of the orchestra symphony, while musicians will also be performing at the show.

In a meeting regarding the preparations of the air show held recently, it was also decided that “Covid-19 protocols and guidelines shall be adhered to by all the concerned in letter and spirit and without any fail”.

It may be mentioned that the Air Show “AzadiKaMahotsav (Give wings to your dreams)” scheduled for Sunday would have an air display by Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team, Paramotor and powered hand-glider display, Flypast by Mig-21 Bison, Aerobatics by Su-30 Aircraft. “Besides, the air show will also include Akashganga skydiving display, IAF symphony orchestra display, motivational photo exhibition,” the officials said.