Administration provides assistance to Chattabal fire victims

Srinagar, Dec 5: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, a team of District Administration, Srinagar today visited Bagiyas locality of Chattabal here where several residential houses engulfed in a fire incident here on Sunday.

On the occasion, the team provided immediate assistance to the fire victims of eight families residing in the houses which got damaged in a massive fire incident. The team assessed the damages caused due to the fire incident and expressed sympathy with the affected families on loss of property. On the occasion an immediate assistance in the form of 40 blankets, 24 mattresses, 24 bed sheets and 8 kitchen sets, in addition Rs 40,000 were also provided to all 08 affected families each Rs 5000 out of Red Cross fund of District Administration Srinagar.