Administration should help in rebuilding damaged houseboats: Omar

On the occasion the affected houseboat owners gave a detailed account of the unfortunate incident to Omar. Sharing in their grief, Omar said “the unfortunate episode has deeply saddened Dr Farooq sahib, and that their pain and anguish has been deeply felt by him as well.” He asked the fire-affected to cope with the devastation with faith, optimism, and resiliency, which he said, has long been the hallmark of theirs. He also sought a comprehensive revival package for the affected families and impressed upon the divisional administration to reach out to the affected with adequate compensation and relief. He assured the fire-affected families that the party will air their predicaments at all appropriate forums for their speedy redressal.