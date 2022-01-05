‘Adopt public-centric approach’

In a statement, police spokesperson said the participants were directed to make all possible efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs and work dedicatedly to prevent social crimes, cyber-crimes and other evils prevalent in society. “All officers were instructed to adopt a public-centric approach and to remain approachable to the public in order to ensure redressal of their grievances. Emphasis was also laid on conducting Police Public meeting to strength the Police Public relations,” the statement said.