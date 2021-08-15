Advisor Baseer Khan flags off shikara rally in Dal Lake

Secretary Tourism & Culture, Sarmad Hafeez, Director Information and Public Relations, Rahul Pandey; Director Tourism, Kashmir, Dr. GN Itoo and other senior officers of Tourism department were present on the occasion. Speaking at the event, Advisor Baseer Khan maintained that this year’s Independence Day has a lot of significance and added that this day makes us to remember the sacrifices of our great leaders who laid their lives for the country which ultimately shaped the identity of the country as a modern nation.

The Advisor on the occasion said the government is providing constant handholding to all those stakeholders who are involved with the tourism sector. He appealed them to take benefits and incentives made available for them by the government from time to time. Pertinent to mention, the unique part of the event was that 75 shikaras took part in the rally to coincide with the 75th Independence Day being celebrated as ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’.