Advisor Bhatnagar conducts surprise inspection of new Pediatric Hospital at Bemina

Srinagar, Mar 25: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today paid a surprise visit to 500-bedded new Pediatric Hospital at Bemina here and inspected the ongoing works there.
During the surprise inspection, Advisor Bhatnagar conducted a detailed round of the hospital complex and inspected all the pending infrastructural works going on there besides other allied infrastructure.
During the visit, Superintending Engineer R&B presented a detailed outlay of hospital building before the advisor.
He informed the advisor that the hospital is a G+4 structure equipped with all kinds of modern facilities.
Taking on spot assessment of ongoing works at the hospital, Advisor Bhatnagar directed the executing agency to expedite the pace of ongoing works at the hospital and ensure that all support services are made fully operational simultaneously.
He further impressed upon the officers that the medical equipments and other machinery should be installed well in time and proper maintenance mechanism for them should be put in place so that advanced medical care facilities are provided to the public.
He stressed upon all concerned to work in proper coordination to ensure vital pediatric facilities on modern lines are made available at the hospital having capability to manage high-risk pediatric cases. He also directed them that proper arrangements for the staff should also be made simultaneously.
Inspecting different blocks of the hospital, Advisor Bhatnagar directed the SE R&B to complete all the finishing works in due time and so that the hospital is fully dedicated for the public use.
Interacting with the officers during the visit, Advisor Bhatnagar highlighted that once this Hospital is made fully operational, it will strengthen the pediatric care facilities in Kashmir division. He added that the operationalisation of hospital will also ease the burden of patient load on the existing tertiary level hospital, and ensure quality neonatal and pediatric care to the patients.
Reviewing the ongoing OPD services being provided at the hospital, Advisor Bhatnagar directed Principal GMC, Srinagar to ensure that all the specialists of pediatric care are made available at the hospital.
Principal GMC, Srinagar, Dr. Samia Rashid; OSD to Advisor, Sarfaraz Ahmad; SE R&B, Srinagar, senior officers of health and R&B department also accompanied the Advisor during the visit.