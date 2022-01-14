Advisor Farooq Khan inaugurates blood donation camp

Srinagar, Jan 14: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today inaugurated the Blood Donation Camp at JLNM Hospital, Rainawari here.
The camp was organised by Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) department in association with Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir.
Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Farooq Khan said that blood donation is a noble job which is performed by the blessed lot of the society.
Complimenting the employees for donating blood, Advisor Farooq Khan urged upon more employees and people to come forward for this noble cause and contribute towards the welfare of masses as well as needy people.
The Advisor further said that the administration highly recognizes and appreciates the selfless service of the blood donors for the entire well being of the society.
During the blood donation camp, 30 employees of FCS&CA department donated blood.
Among others, Director, FCS&CA department, Director Agriculture Kashmir, senior officers of health department and other concerned officials participated in the camp.