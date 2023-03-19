Advisor Smart Cities visits several areas of Srinagar

Srinagar, Mar 19: Advisor to Government on Smart Cities, Keshav Verma today visited several areas in Srinagar city to inspect works under Srinagar Smart City.
He was accompanied by Athar Aamir Khan, Commissioner SMC/ CEO Srinagar Smart City Ltd. (SSCL) along Er. Iftikar Ahmad Kakroo , Chief Engineer SSCL, and Anuj Malhotra, General Manager Planning and Urban Development, SSCL.
During the visit, Keshav Verma inspected the various ongoing projects under the Smart City mission including Nishat precinct, Nishat Satu, NFR cycle track, M.A.Road, Polo View, Residency Road, Lal Chowk precinct, Jhelum Riverfront, etc.
He expressed satisfaction over the quality of work and appreciated the efforts of the site engineers and contractors and Srinagar Smart City Team.
In view of the upcoming proposed G-20 summit, Keshav Verma and the accompanying officials directed the site engineers and contractors to expedite the work and ensure its timely completion without compromising on the quality of work.
The visit provided an opportunity to assess the progress of ongoing projects under the Smart City mission and the officials expressed confidence that these projects would contribute significantly to the overall development of Srinagar city.