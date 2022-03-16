‘Affix HSRP on all vehicles in Srinagar’

Srinagar, Mar 16: Traffic Police has directed motorists in the summer capital to affix High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) immediately on their vehicles.
In a statement, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic City Srinagar) Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, said Supreme Court of India vide circular No. TC/1K/P&S/597-99 dated 01.02.2016 and guidelines issued by MoRTH New Delhi vide notification No. RT-11028-01-2018/MVL dated 01.07.2019 has made mandatory affixing of HSRP on all motor vehicles.
“The HSRP number plate is mandatory, having many security features, old number plates being easy to tamper with can be misused by anti-social elements. HSRP plates come with a non-removable snap-on lock, which is difficult to replace. The HSRP also has details like engine number and chassis number in a centralized database. The HSRP plates are only issued, once the vehicle owner passes on essential details like engine number and chassis number,” it said.
“Despite repeated requests by RTO Kashmir /Traffic Police City Srinagar as well as continuous awareness and enforcement drive by Traffic Police City Srinagar on affixing of HSRP number plates, a good number of motor vehicles are still plying without HSRP in contravention to the directions of Apex Court/ MoRTH and Transport Commissioner J&K. Vehicles plying without HSRP are liable to be penalized under section 192 (1) M.V.Act with imposition of fine Rs. 2000,” it said.
“As such keeping in view public interest, all concerned motorists (motor vehicle users) who have not affixed the HSRP number plates on their motor vehicles are requested to affix the same immediately. For any assistance with regard to affixation of HSRP Plates, the registered vendor for affixation of the plates may kindly be contacted (Maieen Mehraj 7006271977, Mohammad Mohsin 9858469762, Kundan Singh 7006116953),” it added.