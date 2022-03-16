‘Affix HSRP on all vehicles in Srinagar’

“The HSRP number plate is mandatory, having many security features, old number plates being easy to tamper with can be misused by anti-social elements. HSRP plates come with a non-removable snap-on lock, which is difficult to replace. The HSRP also has details like engine number and chassis number in a centralized database. The HSRP plates are only issued, once the vehicle owner passes on essential details like engine number and chassis number,” it said.