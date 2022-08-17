Affix HSRP on vehicles: Police urge people

Srinagar, Aug 17: The Jammu and Kashmir police has urged the people to affix High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on front and back on their vehicles or face legal action.
The step has been taken following the chance encounter at Nowhatta area of city last week, leading to killing of a Policeman.
The police has also asked people to check from nearest police station credentials of person(s) with whom they enter into any deal regarding sale or purchase of vehicles including two-wheelers.
“In light of investigations into usage of vehicles for transport by (militants), all owners are requested to install HSRP on both front and rear of vehicles (in all the two-wheelers also) as mandated by Motor Vehicles Act,” police said. “Non-compliance will lead to legal action including seizure of such vehicle,” police said.
“Further all persons selling, renting or providing vehicles (two-wheelers included) are also requested to verify credentials of such buyer/user from nearest police station before handing over vehicle,” the police said, adding, “Ignorance of procedures will not be an excuse if such vehicle(s) is/are found with the subversive element.”