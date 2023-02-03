Aftab Market row | Shops were sealed due to misunderstanding, all issues cleared: KTMF

Srinagar, Feb 3: Day after shops at Aftab Market were reopened after the sealing by administration, the Kashmir Traders & Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) organised a press conference saying “misunderstanding that led to closure of shops has been cleared.
Authorities on Wednesday had sealed over 20 shops at Aftab Market amid an ongoing drive to clear the state land from encroachment. The shops were reopened on Thursday after the traders reached out to the admin.
While talking to the media, Chairman KTMF, Muhammad Yasin Khan, said, ‘there was some misunderstanding following which the shops were sealed.’ He said that the government understood the issue, and they intervened to open the shops.
“Around 20 days back, we talked to the administration following the ongoing drive. We also met the SMC Commissioner as well as others related to the issue. Actually, someone had miscommunicated that Aftab Market property belonged to some individual, which was untrue. SMC commissioner said that the said property belongs to SMC which has been collecting rent of the same for decades. We reached out to the media to inform everyone and to state that the miscommunication that had unfortunately occurred has been cleared,” Khan said.
The trade body said that the government had already said that shopkeepers and people who are occupying a few malaras of land would not be touched.
“We hope the administration will take us on board during such an issue so that no misunderstanding will be created. We don’t support any encroachments, but we want things should be done in a proper way that will not create confusion,” he added.