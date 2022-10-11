GK Impact | After inordinate delay, dilapidated road macadamised at Mandir Bagh

Srinagar, Oct 11: As asphalt paver and road roller were brought into the locality and the air filled with smoke of hot tar, residents of the Mandir Bagh came out on the link road amid a festive-like atmosphere in the area.
After years of delay, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) finally woke up and commenced repairs of the Mandir Bagh link road in city centre’s Lal Chowk area on Monday. Greater Kashmir had carried three stories regarding the dilapidated road with the first item being carried in December last year.
The road was dilapidated when SMC had laid drainage pipes over a year ago and left the residents high and dry by keeping the road surface battered.
“It feels like we are part of the city again,” said a jubilant Ahmed as he strolled along the newly macadamised road whose blacktopped surface shone under the street lights.
Since Monday, people are now again commuting through the road, “a scene which had been a rare happening in this area for a year now,” said Sakib Bhat, a local.
“The repairing of the link road has solved the parking problem for residents and commuting for patients and elders is not difficult anymore,” said Sahil, another resident.
The residents of the area thanked Greater Kashmir for highlighting the issue several times and pressing the authorities to undertake the macadamisation work.
“We hope the macadamisation lasts and doesn’t crumble during the upcoming winter,” Sahil said.