GK Impact | After inordinate delay, dilapidated road macadamised at Mandir Bagh

After years of delay, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) finally woke up and commenced repairs of the Mandir Bagh link road in city centre’s Lal Chowk area on Monday. Greater Kashmir had carried three stories regarding the dilapidated road with the first item being carried in December last year.

The road was dilapidated when SMC had laid drainage pipes over a year ago and left the residents high and dry by keeping the road surface battered.