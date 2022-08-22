After outcry, KU disengages all ‘retiree employees’

The action, a significant development, comes after Greater Kashmir twice reported in the last month that the J&K universities including KU had turned into rehabilitation centres for retired employees who were heavily draining the varsity’s exchequer.

“I had written on the file on August 17 that all retiree employees who had been re-engaged in the varsity should be disengaged,” KU Vice Chancellor Prof Neelofar Khan told Greater Kashmir. “Being in the (university) system, I was aware of it (post-retirement re-engagements). I had already questioned the rationale behind re-engagements made till further orders.”

She confirmed that all such “re-engagees” had been disengaged with immediate effect.