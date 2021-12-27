After years of delay, construction of Fire Station at Maharaj Gunj gets green signal

Srinagar, Dec 27: After seven years of inordinate delay, congested locality of Maharaj Gunj in Downtown is set to have much-awaited Fire & Emergency (F&E) service station.
Officials said that the tender to finish the work has been floated and work will be finished in a time-bound manner.
Locals said that the area, which is highly prone to fire incidents, was without Fire Station for the last seven years.
“We had the oldest Fire Station in the area which served for seven decades. After the building was dilapidated, the station was shifted out of Maharaj Gunj leaving this locality at risk of fire incidents. We have been strongly feeling the absence of the Fire Station whenever such incident occurred,” said, Mubashir Ahmed, a local.
An official told Greater Kashmir that years back land for the Fire Station was identified at Sokalipora Maharaj Gunj, but no major move was made to start the work.
“Apart from the initial project report, no tenders were floated and that is the main reason the work did not start. It is after the years that the much-awaited tenders for the work have been floated now. This will set the ball rolling and we could finish the work on time. As per the tender notice, we have set 18-month deadline for major civil work” said an official.
On December 10, Greater Kashmir had reported about how the area at risk of fire incidents with no headway in the construction of the much-awaited Fire Station. Over the past few years, there have been scores of fire incidents in the area. They said that area being congested led to heavy damages to residential structures during fire incidents.
“It is good news that authorities after years of delay have finally taken steps to start the work. We want work to finish within a particular timeframe so that we don’t have to suffer more. This is an emergency service and if we get this Fire Station soon, lives and property can be saved,” said Iqbal Ahmed, a local shopkeeper.
Superintending Engineer R&B, Qayoom Kirmani confirmed that the tenders have been floated and the work will be finished within the given time frame.
“It is an important project and we will ensure that there will be no further delay. We have floated full tenders for the construction of the Fire Station and the work will be finished before 18 months at the cost of Rs 1.33 crore,” Kirmani said.