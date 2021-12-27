After years of delay, construction of Fire Station at Maharaj Gunj gets green signal

“Apart from the initial project report, no tenders were floated and that is the main reason the work did not start. It is after the years that the much-awaited tenders for the work have been floated now. This will set the ball rolling and we could finish the work on time. As per the tender notice, we have set 18-month deadline for major civil work” said an official.

On December 10, Greater Kashmir had reported about how the area at risk of fire incidents with no headway in the construction of the much-awaited Fire Station. Over the past few years, there have been scores of fire incidents in the area. They said that area being congested led to heavy damages to residential structures during fire incidents.