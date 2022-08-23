After years of delay, work starts on community hall at Batamaloo

The foundation stone was laid by Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu. During the ceremony, SMC Commissioner, Ather Aamir Khan and Corporator Batamaloo ward 21 Shafat Gaffar Mir were present.

On the occasion, Mayor said that “we will ensure that the work is completed on time and people will have the facility of community hall available to them.” He said that they have all the required funds and there won't be any delay in the project.