After years of delay, work starts on community hall at Batamaloo

Srinagar, Aug 23: After years of delay, work on the much-awaited community hall at Shah Faisal Abad Batamaloo here started today.
The foundation stone was laid by Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu. During the ceremony, SMC Commissioner, Ather Aamir Khan and Corporator Batamaloo ward 21 Shafat Gaffar Mir were present.
On the occasion, Mayor said that “we will ensure that the work is completed on time and people will have the facility of community hall available to them.” He said that they have all the required funds and there won't be any delay in the project.
The locals in the area thanked SMC commissioner, Mayor and local corporator Shafat Gaffar Mir for their efforts to start work on the project.
"Construction of Community hall in this area was a long-pending demand of locals. Due to shortage of space, locals faced problems to organise marriage and other functions. I will ensure that the community hall will have state-of-the-art facilities,” said corporator Shafat Gaffar Mir.
Commissioner SMC Athar Amir Khan said by having these community halls, the problems of people in organising social gatherings who do not have enough space will ease out to a greater extent.
“These community halls provide large space in organising various social events with parking facility availble further,” the Commissioner added.
Athar also assured the people that the said community hall will be completed within a stipulated time with the efforts of engineering wing.
Mayor and locals hailed Shafat Mir’s contribution to start work on the project.
“I congratulate the concerned corporator Shafat Gafar Mir for working tirelessly and constantly in getting the project approved and with all dedication made it through to its final stage,” Mayor said.
"We have been following the issue for years. Our area is very congested and needed the community hall. We reached out to every official but nothing was done in past few years. We are thankful to SMC especially Mayor and our corporator Shafat Gaffar Mir for taking up the project. We are also thankful to local media who time and again raised our issue," said Molvi Habibullah, from the Welfare committee.
To mention, Greater Kashmir did a series of stories in past several years on the pending project.