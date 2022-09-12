Ahad Zargar day commemorated

Srinagar, Sep 12: Anniversary of noted sufi poet Ahad Zargar was observed at his mausoleum here at Narwara.
The event was organised by Ahad Zargar Memorial Research Foundation led by its patron Khursheed Ahmad Zargar who is also son of Ahad Zargar.
On the occasion a book based on the English translation of Ahad Zargar’s selected verses by Mushtaq Baraque was released in presence of a galaxy of poets, writers, critics and intellectuals. Eminent poet, writer and critic Rafiq Raaz conducted the proceedings of the event. Dr G Q Alaqband, Zahid G Mohammad, Bashir Dada, Majrooh Rashid, Shamshad Kralwari, Farooq Masoodi, Shad Ramzan were guests of honour.
A large number of people participated in the event.