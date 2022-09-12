Ahad Zargar day commemorated

On the occasion a book based on the English translation of Ahad Zargar’s selected verses by Mushtaq Baraque was released in presence of a galaxy of poets, writers, critics and intellectuals. Eminent poet, writer and critic Rafiq Raaz conducted the proceedings of the event. Dr G Q Alaqband, Zahid G Mohammad, Bashir Dada, Majrooh Rashid, Shamshad Kralwari, Farooq Masoodi, Shad Ramzan were guests of honour.