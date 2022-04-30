Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, market checking intensified in Srinagar

The drive was conducted on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, to curb the practice of illegal profiteering in markets ahead of the festival of Eid ul Fitr.

The checking squads comprising of senior officials from Revenue, Police, Food Safety Wing of Drugs & Food Control Organization, SMC, FCS&CA and Legal Metrology Departments under the supervision of SDM East and SDM West conducted intensive market checking in all Tehsils of Srinagar City and inspected various markets within their jurisdiction.