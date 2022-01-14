Ahsan Untoo arrested for inciting violence: Police

Srinagar, Jan 14: Police on Friday arrested Muhammad Ahsan Untoo for inciting violence through social media and termed him as a “proactive secessionist.”
“It was reliably learnt that Muhammad Ahsan Untoo son of late Ghulam Hassan Untoo resident of Diver Lolab Kupwara A/P Kursoo Rajbagh, a proactive secessionist is an active participant and speaker at Twitter spaces titled “Radio Resistance Kashmir” led by two known secessionists namely Muzammil Ayyub Thakur and Dr Asif Dar,” police said.
“These known secessionists, who are accused in several cases along with Ahsan Untoo are actively spreading hatred against the Union of India on the social media platform,” the statement said.
“By spreading false propaganda, disinformation campaign and hate speech through these social media spaces, Ahsan Untoo is not only threatening to disturb the prevailing peaceful atmosphere of UT of J&K but spreads disaffection, ill-will and disharmony against the Union of India. He is also actively spreading the terrorist secessionist agenda and is thus inciting youth to resort to violence and indulge in unlawful activities,” the statement added.
“As the aforementioned activities by Ahsan Untoo amounts to commission of cognisable offence by him, accordingly Srinagar Police while taking the cognisance matter registered a case against him under relevant sections of the law,” police said. “The investigation into the matter has been initiated and accused has been arrested who is on police remand. Further action under law shall follow.”