AIGRK inspects Sub-Registrar offices in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 5: Additional Inspector General Registration, Kashmir (AIGRK), Sajad Hussain Ganie today inspected various Sub-Registrar Offices in district Srinagar to personally take stock of the registration process in these offices.
The inspection was conducted on the instructions of Commissioner Secretary, Revenue, V K Bidhuri in the backdrop of reports received by the Government that some Sub Registrars are not registering the documents uploaded by the citizens online on the appointed date and time.
Ganie directed the Sub Registrars to ensure registration of documents mandatorily on the appointed date and time to avoid any inconvenience and hardships to the citizens.
He asked the Sub-Registrars that if any document is not fit for registration, it should be reverted or refused as per the merits of case, strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Registration Act, 1908 and other relevant laws governing the subject.
Ganie was informed that the Sub Registrars are strictly following the instructions issued by the Government vide Circular No: 10-JK (REV) of 2022 dated: 29-07-2022.
AIGRK also interacted with advocates and citizens at the Sub-Registrar offices, who had come for registration of documents. They expressed satisfaction over the process of registration.
According to the data available with the Department, against a total of 21193 registrations done during the financial year 2019-20, the number of registrations jumped to 61498 during the year 2020-21and further to 84140 during 2021-22. He said during the first four months of the current fiscal, 28331 registrations have already been recorded in J&K.
He said with the increase in registrations there has been a steady swelling of revenue collection as well. “Against the total revenue collection of Rs 88.28 Crores during 2019-20, the revenue collection jumped to Rs 327.78 Crores during 2020-21 and swelled further to Rs 499.11 Crores during 2021-22,” he said and added that during the first four months of the current fiscal, the revenue collection has already touched around 184 Crores.