AIGRK inspects Sub-Registrar offices in Srinagar

He asked the Sub-Registrars that if any document is not fit for registration, it should be reverted or refused as per the merits of case, strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Registration Act, 1908 and other relevant laws governing the subject.

Ganie was informed that the Sub Registrars are strictly following the instructions issued by the Government vide Circular No: 10-JK (REV) of 2022 dated: 29-07-2022.

AIGRK also interacted with advocates and citizens at the Sub-Registrar offices, who had come for registration of documents. They expressed satisfaction over the process of registration.