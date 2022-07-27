Air India’s morning flight cancellation at Srinagar Airport leaves passengers in lurch

“My nephew who is a student was scheduled to travel to Paris via Air India connecting flight. He had to stay back as the flight got cancelled without any reason. When we call customer care, they pass the buck while making the travellers suffer. Our family regularly travels abroad and this is not the first time these flights are getting cancelled without giving any reason,” said Shamim Shah, a traveller.

“Now the airline is giving us the option to travel on Friday from the Airline. Another issue is that the airline is asking the passengers to travel to Delhi and catch the international flight for the next day. Although the cancellation of the flight is done on their part, the airline does not provide accommodation. Instead they want us to spend extra money on a hotel stay for their mistake,” he added.