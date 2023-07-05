All J&K Panchayat Conference stages protest
Srinagar, July 5: Scores of members from All J&K Panchayat Conference held a protest on Wednesday here to press for their various demands. The members gathered at the Press Colony and raised slogans in favour of their demands.
The aggrieved said that their main demand is that all three-tier Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir should be held simultaneously.
They said that holding elections for only the first tier (Halqa Panchayat ) in the current year will not be just and genuine if other two tiers, like BDC and DDC, are kept out.
To mention, the Halaqa Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir are due in December 2023 while the elections to 2nd tier (Block Development Councils ) are due in November 2024. The elections to the 3rd tier (District Development Councils) are due in December 2025.
While speaking on occasion, Shafiq Mir, Chairman All Jammu & Kashmir Panchayat Conference, said their demands should be addressed without any delay.
“For smooth functioning of the ground level work, we demand that all three tire elections of these local bodies should be held at the same time & not separately,” Mir said.
Mir said that their other main demand is that the old ration distribution scale should be restored.
“We also want providing free of cost power and water supplies in Jammu and Kashmir as both these are local resources of the UT, and people of the region hold first priority right on these resources. The current ration supply is not sufficient, & people are suffering, that is why we want restoration of proper supply,” he added.
The Panchayat leaders also demanded that all the government sector and private sector jobs in J&K should be reserved for local youth on the pattern of Ladakh union territory. They also demanded the release of all dues of MGNREGA since 2017.
Other prominent Panchayat Conference leaders who spoke on occasion included Mushtaq Ahmed Khan Provincial president Kashmir and Arun Kumar Sharma Provincial president Jammu.