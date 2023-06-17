All Panchayats of Srinagar become TB Free

Srinagar, June 17: In order to review the current status of TB Elimination Programme being implemented in Srinagar, a meeting of District TB Control Society was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar (DC) Mohammad Aijaz Asad.
The meeting was held to accelerate the progress towards TB elimination from the District. During the meeting, the DC also took appraisal about implementation of Ni-Kshay Mitra initiative launched under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan to provide additional patient support to improve treatment outcomes of TB patients.
At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner, who is also the Chairman District TB Control Society was given a detailed appraisal about Public and Private Sector engagement under National TB Elimination Programme in the District through a PowerPoint Presentation.
The DC took a detailed overview of the Programme activities including TB Notification achievement against the set targets for 2023 (Jan-May), TB Cases Notified by DTC Srinagar, Presumptive TB Testing done, Number of Presumptive TB Examined/Enrolled for Diagnosis at PHIs & MC. The DC was also briefed about Screening conducted for Comorbidities and TB Elimination Strategy.
The DC stressed the Officers to further improve the efforts and work in close coordination to achieve the goal of TB free Srinagar. He also emphasised on setting quantifiable and measurable presumptive testing targets. The DC further asked for operating additional centres for TB notifications at suitable Health Institutions of the District.
The DC said though the efforts of the Administration are yielding significant results, the Nikshay Mitras play a pivotal role in filling gaps and addressing social causes by adopting/handholding the TB patients in Srinagar District. Discussing the operational plan for effective implementation of Ni-Kshay Mitra initiative, the DC was informed that in Srinagar District, as many as 184 registered Ni-Kshay Mitras are providing Nutritional support to the TB patients. He was also informed that out of 214 total patients seeking TB care activities in different Medical Zones as many as 64 patients have consented for Community Support.
The DC was further apprised that all CD Panchayats in Srinagar District have become TB Free. On the occasion, the DC asked the concerned Officers to work in mission mode for such noble cause and ensure registration of more Ni-Kshay Mitras in Srinagar District at the earliest. During the meeting, it was given out that as many as 17448 Presumptive Examination for TB detection were conducted from January to May this year by District TB Society Srinagar. A total of 38223 such tests were also conducted during the year 2022. It was also given out that Srinagar is well on the path to become TB Free District shortly.