All Panchayats of Srinagar become TB Free

The DC said though the efforts of the Administration are yielding significant results, the Nikshay Mitras play a pivotal role in filling gaps and addressing social causes by adopting/handholding the TB patients in Srinagar District. Discussing the operational plan for effective implementation of Ni-Kshay Mitra initiative, the DC was informed that in Srinagar District, as many as 184 registered Ni-Kshay Mitras are providing Nutritional support to the TB patients. He was also informed that out of 214 total patients seeking TB care activities in different Medical Zones as many as 64 patients have consented for Community Support.

The DC was further apprised that all CD Panchayats in Srinagar District have become TB Free. On the occasion, the DC asked the concerned Officers to work in mission mode for such noble cause and ensure registration of more Ni-Kshay Mitras in Srinagar District at the earliest. During the meeting, it was given out that as many as 17448 Presumptive Examination for TB detection were conducted from January to May this year by District TB Society Srinagar. A total of 38223 such tests were also conducted during the year 2022. It was also given out that Srinagar is well on the path to become TB Free District shortly.