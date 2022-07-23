Alleged money laundering of JKCA funds

The complaint was filed by the ED through Assistant Solicitor General of India Tahir Majid Shamsi on June 10 this year and the Court of Principal Sessions Judge Srinagar issued summons to Abdullah and others for appearance before it on August 27 after hearing arguments and perusal of huge record in the case. According to the ED, Farooq Abdullah had appointed Ahsan Ahmad Mirza as treasurer of JKCA without him being elected by the working committee members “which was in violation of the rules of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association”.

“He also ensured that Mirza remained in control of the funds of JKCA by initially appointing him treasurer on his own and then making him member of the finance committee which was not provided as per the rules of JKCA,” ED claims.