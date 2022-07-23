Alleged money laundering of JKCA funds

Srinagar, July 23: A court here on Saturday issued summons to former JKCA chairman and president of National Conference Farooq Abdullah besides other accused on a complaint filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) with regard to alleged money laundering of funds meant for promotion of the cricket in erstwhile J&K state.
ED’s probe pertains to the period from 2001 to 2012 when Abdullah was the president of JKCA.
Among others, the accused in the case include former treasurer Ahsan Mirza and Mir Manzoor Gazanaffer, who was an authorised signatory in the bank accounts containing JKCA funds, allegedly misappropriated.
The complaint was filed by the ED through Assistant Solicitor General of India Tahir Majid Shamsi on June 10 this year and the Court of Principal Sessions Judge Srinagar issued summons to Abdullah and others for appearance before it on August 27 after hearing arguments and perusal of huge record in the case. According to the ED, Farooq Abdullah had appointed Ahsan Ahmad Mirza as treasurer of JKCA without him being elected by the working committee members “which was in violation of the rules of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association”.
“He also ensured that Mirza remained in control of the funds of JKCA by initially appointing him treasurer on his own and then making him member of the finance committee which was not provided as per the rules of JKCA,” ED claims.
Regarding Mir Manzoor Gazanaffer, the ED said that even though he was a member of working committee and one of the office bearers of JKCA, he agreed to opening of the bank accounts in his, as well as, in the name of Mirza, against the rules of JKCA.
The ED claims that not only the JKCA funds from account in Air Cargo branch of J&K bank were transferred into the jointly held account of Mir and Mirza, he also, “knowingly facilitated transfers and cash withdrawals of JKCA funds to the extent of Rs.7.11 crores, during the period 2007-2009, from this account into account at J&K Bank Air cargo and Residency Road branch respectively.”
According to ED complaint, though Mir claims to have written a letter to Dr. Farooq Abdullah, pointing out financial irregularities perpetrated in JKCA, he did not ensure this to be brought up before the working committee members of JKCA. He also did ever present accounts before the working committee, though he was the elected treasurer of JKCA, ED said.
Regarding Mirza, the ED said he transferred BCCI funds into his own bank accounts and ultimately used them for meeting his personal and business liabilities.
Mirza, ED said, also prepared the books of accounts of JKCA at his own residence and kept various transactions undisclosed to the auditors and working committee members of JKCA.
The ED also claims that Mirza in association with former general secretary Mohammad Saleem Khan, Mir Manzoor Gazanffer, former accountant of JKCA Gulzar Ahmad Beigh, Bashir Ahmad Misgar (J&K Bank Executive) and Farooq Abdullah siphoned off JKCA funds to the extent of Rs.51.90 crores during the period 2005-06 to 2011-12.